Remembrance Sunday: Rhyl stands together in silence for fallen

Silence fell throughout Rhyl, as the town remembered the fallen with services on Saturday’s Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday.

A service was held at the cenotaph. on Saturday November 11 at 11am with Rhyl RNLI launching flares to mark the end of a one minute silence as The Last Post sounded.

A Remembrance service was held at St Thomas’ Church prior to the parade at 9.30, lead by the Rev Andy Grimwood and filled to capacity with those wishing to pay their respects.

The march from St Thomas’ down the promenade saw hundreds more join in reverence, before finishing at the Remembrance Gardens for a two-minute silence, where members of the armed forces and Rhyl’s cadets dipped their standards in respect.

Welsh Guards veteran and Town Councillor Stewart Harris gave a reading of Laurence Binyon’s Ode to Remembrance before the silence, and laid the first wreath at the cenotaph.

Cllr Harris said:“As a councillor and a veteran of the Welsh Guards, it’s a great honour to be asked to do the reading.”

”There was a sea of people paying their respects and it’s absolutely fantastic to see so much of the youth among them, they are so important to ensure we do not forget for generations to come.”

Also paying their respects were the MP for the Vale of Clwyd Chris Ruane, the Mayor of Rhyl Cllr Alan James who laid the wreath on behalf of Rhyl Town Council and the Rhyl May Queen 2017, Seren McCabe-Allen who represented the Carnival Committee.

Pictures by Phil Michieu