Volunteers muck in to clean up Henblas Street ahead of Wrexham festive event

A town centre street has been cleaned up ahead of a festive event thanks to a team effort.

Business owners, members of the Gateway Church, members of Wrexham Town Centre Forum and councillors Andrew Atkinson, Phil Wynn and Terry Evans were among those who worked together to clean the privately owned side of Henblas Street in Wrexham town centre.

Nigel Lewis, of Wrexham Savers, said the activity was organised in preparation for the upcoming Christmas market, which will be held there.

He said there was good turnout of people who came to help, adding: “A new landlord has purchased Henblas Square now, the private side of it. It was an effort to do something to clean it up for the Christmas market.

“We thought it could do with a good tidy up so we jetwashed it and got rid of all the weeds.

“Everybody got stuck in and it looks really nice and clean now.”

Cllr Atkinson said: “A number of people have asked me why the council haven’t done it – it’s simply not council responsibility as it’s privately owned and it’s sadly been allowed to get into this state by the previous owners.

“There are new owners now and I hope that they will be successful in bringing that block to life and will take responsibility for the upkeep of their property.

“We’ve done it as volunteers as we simply can’t wait any longer and want that street smartened up.”

The Christmas market will begin on November 11 and will take place every Saturday until Christmas. There will be a variety of Christmas stalls, entertainment and activities for children.