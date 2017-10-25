Police appeal for dashcam footage after two vehicles stolen

Police are appealing for dash cam footage after two agricultural vehicles were stolen.

The two vehicles, a hedge cutter and a tractor, were stolen from woodland near Bala.

Police believe the theft occurred between 5pm on Friday October 13 and 8am Monday October 16.

Police say they are eager to identify two suspicious vehicles seen between 4.30pm and 5pm on Sunday October 15 on the B4391 Llangynog to Bala road over the Berwyn mountain range.

Investigating officer PCSO Rhys Evans from the force’s Rural Crime Team said: “We have traced a witness who was driving along the B4391 road who saw two men in a black 4x4 vehicle parked alongside what could have been the stolen tractor.

“I’m looking to trace anyone who was using the road at the same time and can assist identify the 4x4 and men and particularly anyone who has dashcam and may have captured images to share with us.”

The Massey Ferguson 6290 tractor reg. PO53 MWL and Bomford Hawk hedge cutter were stolen from woodland on the Berwyn mountain range near Bala

Police ask that anyone with information contacts them via web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx, calls 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 ref. RM17024061.