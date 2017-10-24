French village pay tribute to Northop soldier

A FRENCH village has paused to remember a Northop soldier on the anniversary of his disappearance during the First World War.

Second Lieutenant Henry Noel Atkinson vanished on October 22, 1914, during heavy fighting near Voilaines, about 20 miles north of Arras, and was reported officially ‘missing in action’.

With his whereabouts unknown, Henry was awarded the Companion of the Distinguished Service Order on December 1, 1914 and his devastated family clung to the hope that he may have been captured and was being held as a prisoner of war.

After the war, as no grave could be found, the soldier’s family had a tombstone laid where it was believed the 25-year-old had fallen.

It is this memorial which, now more than a century after his death, has become the centre of a moving effort to pay a fitting tribute to Henry and his fallen comrades.

“In 1923, a number of bodies were brought in from the battlefields and reburied in War Grave Cemeteries,” explained Viv Willliams, co-founder of Flintshire War Memorials.

“Henry Noel Atkinson was identified by his tag and was reburied in Cabaret Rouge Cemetery.

“He had been found 400 yards from where the parents had placed their own memorial stone but clearly the family stone was not appropriate for the new cemetery.

“It was moved to the village of Volaines, a village four kilometres north-west of La Bassee and 28 kilometres north of Arras.

“The inscription was extended to include not just Henry but all those fallen men from the Cheshire Regiment.”

Earlier this year, Viv was contacted by Jean Jacques Delabroye, a member of Le Souvenir Français, a French association for maintaining war memorials and war memory, comparable to the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

Mr Delabroye said the group was keen to move Henry’s memorial stone to a more fitting location, close to the battlefield where he and his comrades in the Cheshire Regiment died and where many of the soldiers still lie with no known graves.

After organising the stone’s removal and relocation, this Sunday saw the villagers of Voilaines fall silent as the memorial was rededicated at a moving ceremony on the 103rd anniversary of Henry’s disappearance.

“It is amazing and it came out of the blue but we were so grateful they contacted us,” added Viv.

“They obviously feel very strongly that the memorial should face the battlefield and they have really gone to so much trouble.

“It is very kind of them.”