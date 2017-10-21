Bid to land Lotto funding for historic Bailey Hill site in Mold moves step closer

A BID to land lottery funding for a town heritage project is moving closer.

This month, members of Flintshire Council’s cabinet will be asked to agree a report on the stage two Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) application for Bailey Hill in Mold and to agree the authority’s contribution.

Bailey Hill is a significant project to improve the heritage environment of the Motte and Bailey Castle at the site.

This includes large areas of tree removal, access improvements, a new play area and site-wide interpretation including a display area in the custodian’s lodge.

The council is working in partnership with Mold Town Council and the Friends of Bailey Hill Group.

A stage one HLF award of £43,000 was successful in 2016 to fund the development stage.

This work is due to be completed by the end of 2017 with an estimated stage two application to be submitted if the work is agreed by all partners at the beginning of 2018.

Estimated costs of further work, including improvements to the entrance, renovation and development of the custodian’s cottage, improvements to access to the Inner and Outer Baileys, signage and interpretation, and an activity and events programme led by a three year fixed term appointment are £1.38 million. That sum does not include the play area.

The play area is not considered eligible by the Heritage Lottery but is a key part of the overall masterplan.

The council’s contribution has been previously identified as funding for the play area.

Flintshire Council’s cabinet member for education and youth, Cllr Ian Roberts, said: “Cabinet agreed in March that capital funding would be used to improve play areas and all weather pitches.

“Bailey Hill was identified as a ‘red rated’ play area, in need of repair, with improvement costs estimated at between £50,000 and £100,000.

“This money would be required during the financial year 2019/20.

“While not part of the overall Heritage Lottery Fund scheme, this allocation will be key to Heritage Lottery Fund agreeing their final contribution to the scheme.”