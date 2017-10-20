Concerns for 48-year-old woman last seen in Hope

Police are keen to locate a missing woman.
An appeal for information has been launched in relation to the whereabouts of Fiona Jackson, 48, last seen in Hope.
Fiona, who has blonde hair, was last seen wearing a bright blue Nike hooded top and black trousers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101, quoting reference number V149583.
