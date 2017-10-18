Firefighters tackle tractor fire on Anglesey

Firefighters fought for more than an hour to try and put a tractor fire on the A5, Anglesey, out.

On Tuesday evening, dark plumes of smoke could be seen coming from the vehicle which had caught fire between Gaerwen and Llangefni.

A spokesperson for the North Wales Fire and Rescue Service confrimed that they were called to the incident at 4.54pm, with crews from Bangor and Llangefni sent to the scene.

“The tractor was completely gutted in the fire.

“This incident was likely to have been caused by an electrical fault or a mechanical fault in the engine compartment.”

Foam was used by the fire crews to help tackle the fire and the road was cleared again by 6.04pm.

North Wales Police were called to control and divert traffic away from the fire and nobody was injured during the incident.

PICTURE by Clay Theakston on Facebook.