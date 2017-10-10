Woman taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd following three vehicle collision in Bangor

A woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries this morning following a three vehicle collision in Bangor.

The Welsh Ambulance Service was called at 9.30am to reports of a road traffic collision near the roundabout by Aldi on Garth Road.

A paramedic in a rapid response vehicle and a crew in an emergency ambulance attended the scene and took the woman to Ysbyty Gwynedd, where she is being checked over.

Police recieved a call at 9.35am and arrived at the incident to assist the paramedics and to ensure that traffic was running as smoothly as possible.

The incident, involved a blue Peugeot, a silver Astra and a silver Renault Clio.

A recovery vehicle then arrived at the scene at around 10.50am and the lane was cleared of the vehicles involved in the accident by 11am.

Police are investigating the incident and are asking that anyone with information call them on 101 referencing the number – V153916.