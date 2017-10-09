Hawarden pub makes it into Good Food Guide

STAFF and regulars at the Glynne Arms in Hawarden are celebrating after the pub was named in The Good Food Guide for the third year running.

The 200-year-old traditional coaching inn,which was named in honour of the Glynne Family, whose ancestral seat was Hawarden Castle, is owned by Charlie Gladstone and his wife Caroline.

Charlie is the great, great grandson of 19th century Liberal Prime Minister William Gladstone who married Catherine Glynne in 1839.

Charlie said: “The Glynne Arms team is extremely proud to again be featured as one of the best places to eat in Great Britain.

“This prestigious recognition is a credit to the hard work and commitment to excellence of a passionate team both in the kitchen and front of house.”

Since 1951, The Good Food Guide has reviewed the best restaurants, pubs and cafés across the UK. Each year, the guide is completely rewritten and compiled from scratch.

Company head hef Adam Stanley is a great believer in home-grown and locally-sourced produce, and with sister business the Hawarden Estate Farm Shop on the doorstep, there is a lot to choose from.