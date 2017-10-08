Seal pup rescued off North Wales coast now being cared for in Cheshire

An orphaned week-old seal pup is being cared for at an RSPCA wildlife centre after being found alone and hungry on a beach.

The weak and lethargic grey seal had been without his mum for three days on Penrhyn Beach in Llandudno.

RSPCA officials rescued him and he was taken to the RSPCA’s Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre near Nantwich, Cheshire, where staff have named him Jon Snow after the Game of Thrones character.

Lee Stewart, manager at Stapeley Grange, said: “He was being monitored by the North Wales Wildlife Trust for three days and when it became apparent that his mum wasn’t coming back to him, they called our National Call Centre for help.

“He was pretty weak on arrival as he would have been unable to feed himself on the beach. He is now on a fish soup diet and will hopefully soon be putting on weight.

“Jon Snow particularly likes suckling on a towel so we are making sure he is never without one in his cubicle. We are hopeful that he will make a full recovery and can be returned to the wild soon but that may be a few months off. Rehabilitating orphaned seal pups can take up to 4-5 months.”

RSPCA inspector Andrew Broadbent added: “Fortunately we were alerted to the seal’s plight and were able to transfer the animal to our specialist wildlife centre.”

In August, a common seal pup rescued from Towyn beach in Abergele was also given a Game of Thrones nickname – Theon.

If you see a pup whose mother hasn't returned within 24 hours, it's on a busy public beach, or if you think the seal may be sick or injured, call the RSPCA's 24-hour advice and cruelty line on 0300 1234 999.