One lane of A55 closed for an hour earlier today

Reporter:

Beth Hughes

Traffic Wales reported a lane closure this morning after a single vehicle accident blocked the road.

The left lane on the A55 between J31 Caerwys to J32 Dolphin was closed for about an hour after 9am, causing brief weekend delays.

A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: "One ambulance was sent to the scene and one adult female was taken to Glan Clwyd Hospital with minor injuries."

Traffic Wales said the lane closure was caused by a broken down vehicle but the road was cleared within the hour.

Email:

beth.hughes@nwn.co.uk

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Read