Man hurt after collision on Whitchurch to Wrexham main road

A driver was taken to hospital for treatment after being involved in an accident early this morning.

North Wales Police were called at about 5.20am to the A525 between Wrexham and Whitchurch in the Bangor-on-Dee area following a single car collision.

A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “There was a minor road traffic collision at 5.21am. There was one casualty and one ambulance was sent.

“The crew transported an adult male to Wrexham Maelor Hospital with minor injuries.”