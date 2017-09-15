Second Tregynon party in the park has a blast

THE second ever Party in the Park in Tregynon once again lit up the village on Saturday, September 9.

Kicking off the evening’s entertainment was Freya and NYP Group from Newtown, who performed their dynamic dance routines and encouraged kids to get involved.

The music then fired up with Hywel and Johnny, followed by Cathy Beech, Frozen Cabin, Red Brian Cage and Smile.

It was an outstanding day and night of great music with a community atmosphere.

People brought their gazebos, chairs and picnics to party the night away.

County Councillor and organising committee member Heulwen Hulme said: “It really was a tremendous village atmosphere.

“About 500 people attended and over £3,000 has been raised so far which will be shared between Tregynon Community Centre and Ysgol Rhiw Bechan Friends of the School.”

Organiser Aleta Breese added: “It went fab and raised quite a bit more than last year.”

The Party in the Park is put together by a team of dedicated residents every year and thanks are passed to every member of the organising committee, the many sponsors and volunteers who make the event possible.