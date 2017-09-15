Freedom of the City march draws crowds of spectators in Bangor

A large crowd gathered on Bangor’s High Street to witness the Welsh Guards, as Freemen of the City, marching by.

At 12.10pm on Tuesday, the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards Guard of Honour, presented arms at the war memorial supported with music from a regimental band.

At 12.20pm, the parade set off from the war memorial to exercise their freedom, marching past the cathedral and turning left down the city’s high street.

The group then proceeded to parade down the high street with their bayonets fixed, drums beating and Colours flying, before arriving at the big clock in the town’s centre.

When they arrived, the guards were welcomed to the city by the Mayor of Bangor, Derek Hainge and the Lord Lieutenant of Gwynedd, Edmund Seymour-Bailey and his guests.

They were given a salute by the duo, before the Mayor met the Officer Commanding the Regiment and formally inspected the Parade.

A large selection of combat vehicles, equipment and uniforms were also on display directly behind the Town Clock as well as personnel from 1st Battalion Welsh Guards.

The Mayor of Bangor, Cllr Derek Hainge said: “With the troops marching through the streets of the city it gives the people of Bangor the opportunity to show their appreciation for the loyalty, dedication and excellent service that the Welsh Guards have given to the people of their country throughout the world.

“This parade has been a spectacular, colourful and memorable event which will be well worth witnessing.

”I’m glad that so many people from the area and beyond made an effort to come today.”