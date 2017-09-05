Gwynedd economy to benefit from major events

Large-scale cultural and sporting events are providing a substantial boost for the Gwynedd economy, according to Gwynedd Council officials.

The message came as the area gears up for a number of major events during the month of September.

Between September 7 and 10, Portmeirion and the Dwyryd estuary will once again provide the stunning backdrop for the ever-popular Festival Number 6.

As well as hosting international artists like the Flaming Lips, this year’s Festival Number 6 is once again providing a fantastic opportunity for over 20 young local performers to showcase their talents on the ‘The Woodcutter’s’ stage.

The Commonwealth Games baton relay will visit the festival as well as a number of Gwynedd locations on September 8 as part of its tour throughout Wales.

In addition, adrenaline seekers from near and far are expected to flock to Dinas Mawddwy for the internationally renowned Red Bull Hardline downhill mountain bike race on September 24.

Councillor Ioan Thomas, Gwynedd Council’s Cabinet Member for Economic Development, said: “Over recent years, Gwynedd has rightfully gained a reputation as a fantastic location for cultural events and large scale outdoor activities. As a Council we are incredibly proud of the events being held here annually and the benefit they bring to the county.

“These events highlight some of the most stunning landscapes in the country and raise Gwynedd’s profile on a national and international stage. We hope that those taking part in various outdoor activity events or attending a music festival in the county will return for another visit and tell others about the warm Gwynedd welcome they have received.

“These sorts of events give young people fantastic opportunities to try out something new and we hope shows them that Gwynedd is an attractive and vibrant place to live and work.”

Along with such invaluable opportunities for Gwynedd’s young people, the festival also brings in around £3 million to the county’s economy every year.

The event organisers alone spend over £500,000 directly in Gwynedd’s economy through local suppliers and firms.

For more information about Festival Number 6 visit http://festivalnumber6.com/, and for further details about the Red Bull Hardline event, go to https://www.redbull.com/gb-en/events/hardline