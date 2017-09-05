Evan Davis: The American who's discovering his Bangor roots.

A determined man from Pennsylvania, USA, has been busy researching his family tree and is now appealing to Bangor residents for help in finding more information.

Evan Davis’ mother's maternal line originate from Bangor and it was her great grandfather, John Thomas Jones, who moved over to Pennsylvania between 1861 and 1870.

However, Evan explained that soon after John’s son (John Albert Jones) was born in 1873, he disappeared from all the records.

He believes that it's very possible that John may have died in a mining accident after he had settled in Scranton, where many Welsh miners found employment.

In his appeal for further information, Evan explained that John Thomas Jones had four siblings: Dorothy, Mary, Foulk, and Thomas.

He also stated that Foulk had six children named Tudor, Kate, Ethel, Anwes, Dilys, and Nesta. Kate had a son named William (Gwillam) and Ethel had a son named Glyn.

He also knows that Glyn died with out having had raised any children, but he is not certain as to whether or not this was the case with William.

Evan stumbled across a letter a few years ago, written by Foulk, which was dated 1909.

This letter gave him a lot more information about his family and he has since been able to learn much more about his origins.

According to the letter, Foulk Jones lived at 27 Garth Road in Bangor and he called his house “Bro Dawel”. This house still stands today and was most recently used as a doctor’s office until 2014.

Evan believes that Foulk and several of his family members are now buried in the Machpellah burial ground in Deiniolen.

Speaking of his desire to learn more about his Bangor roots, Evan said: “I would love to hear from anyone who has any information at all about my family in Bangor.

“I recently moved very near the town of Bangor right here in Pennsylvania and I am planning to call my new home Bro Dawel!

“My grandmother took great pride in her Welsh heritage and she passed that on to me. When anyone says being Welsh is the same as being English, I correct them very strongly!”

If you have any information which could possibly help Evan discover even more about his family’s history, contact him by e-mail on evantimo54@gmail.com.