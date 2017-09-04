Welsh wandering teacher joined by Weatherman Walking Derek Brockway

TEACHER Tom Davies of Presteigne was joined by TV weatherman Derek Brockway for the official launch of his book about his nine-week 1,100 mile walk around Wales raising £6,700 for the Alzheimer’s Society.

The launch of the book A Welsh Wander – An Epic Trek Right Around Wales took place at the Offa’s Dyke Centre in Knighton last Saturday morning.

The room was packed when Tom was joined by Derek Brockway for a question and answer session and book signing.

Carolyn Hodges from publishers Y Lolfa introduced the two men and said: “This is a really great morning launching a truly inspiring book by a very lovely person, Tom Davies, who walked the whole of the Wales Coast Path and Offa's Dyke Path last summer, raising nearly £7,000 for Alzheimer's Society. I defy anyone to read his book about the experience and not finish it itching to get out and see more of Wales”.

Afterwards Tom said: “I can't say thank you enough to everybody who came along to the official launch. Having such a great crowd was so special. Carolyn, who edited a Welsh Wander, did an amazing job of organising everything and compering the event, the Offa's Dyke Centre were great hosts,

“Derek is always amazing and was fantastic fun to answer questions with and my family, as ever, are the most supportive people on the planet. Diolch yn fawr iawn pawb. Thank you all, from the bottom of my heart,” said Tom who is pictured with Derek Brockway at the book signing with Knighton’s ‘Little Offa’ mascot.

n Tom Davies is pictured with Derek Brockway at the book signing with Knighton’s ‘Little Offa’ mascot. Picture: JANE BYWATER