Car and minibus collision blocks road near Crossgates

Reporter:

Owain Farrington

A ROAD has been temporarily closed due to a collision betwene a car and a minibus.

The A483, Crossgates to Llandewi road was closed after the incident at around 8.40am this morning.

The road remains closed for recovery and clean-up.

