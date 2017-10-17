Wrexham AFC director Spencer Harris pleased with start to National League season

SPENCER HARRIS declared himself delighted with the way Wrexham have started the National League season but disappointed to exit the FA Cup.

Manager Dean Keates revamped the squad ahead of a 10th campaign in non-league football and the fifth placed Reds are only three points behind leaders Macclesfield Town after 15 games.

Director Harris is pleased with the position Wrexham find themselves in and hopes the Reds, unbeaten in 10 league games, can maintain a promotion challenge.

“After finishing 13th and having a poor season last season, if we would have been offered the chance to be three points off the top with a third of the season gone I think we would have taken it,” said Harris.

“I am really pleased with everything that is going on with the first team squad, it has been an excellent start to the season.

“We have done what we needed to do, built a completely new team and it has gelled really well.

“Fans would like us to score one or two more goals as would the team but we are three points off the top doing what we wanted and needed them to do.”

But despite challenging at the top of the table, Wrexham bowed out of the FA Cup after losing 1-0 against AFC Fylde in Saturday’s fourth qualifying round tie.

It was the third year in a row that Wrexham have lost at the first hurdle, missing out of extra revenue that the competition can generate.

“It is always disappointing to go out of the FA Cup,” said Harris.

“We have great tradition in the cup and it is disappointing that we have not managed to progress to the first round the last couple of years.

“The income from the FA Cup is welcome, you look at what Sutton have done after last season, but we never budget for it.

“It was a difficult draw away at a team in our division and one of the big spenders.

“The one good chance in the game fell to them and they took it. But that is one defeat in 11 games, we are unbeaten in 10 league games and hopefully we did take something at Dagenham and Redbridge on Saturday.”

Keates has still got funds available and the Reds’ boss is keen to add another striker to his squad.

Harris has not ruled out adding more money to Keates’ budget when the January transfer window opens.

“Dean has still got some of his original budget left,” said Harris.

“We always re-evaluate November time and the more money we have available, the more we can give to Dean.

“If we have any extra funds available, we will give it to Dean.

“If we are doing well and crowds are above budget, we will give more money in January to go again.

“If we have any money available, it goes to one place and that is back into the team.”

Wrexham now have two away matches against Dagenham and Redbridge on Saturday and Fylde a week tonight before playing host to Leyton Orient at the Racecourse on October 28, and Harris is hoping for another bumper crowd.

“We are in the mix, that is where we wanted to be at this point,” added Harris.

“We have got the game against Leyton Orient coming up, it is an attractive fixture.”