Wrexham AFC 2 Bromley 0

Ntumba Massanka scored twice and Christian Dibble saved a penalty as Wrexham beat Bromley 2-0 at The Racecourse.

It was Wrexham’s third win in row and fifth in eight matches, leaving the Reds third in the National League table and just one point off top spot.

There was little goalmouth incident until Wrexham saw Massanka bring a save out of Bromley goalkeeper David Gregory.

Bromley were awarded a penalty after James Jennings was harshly adjudged to have handled a cross in the area but Christian Dibble made a superb save to keep out Frankie Raymond’s spot-kick.

It remained goalless at the break but Wrexham took the lead two minutes into the second half.

James Jennings sent in a teasing cross from the left and Massanka headed past Gregory.

Wrexham pressed for a second goal and it came in the 72nd minute.

Massanka raced onto a Paul Rutherford throughball after Akil Wright won the ball in the Bromley half and he slotted past Gregory.

Wrexham (4-4-2): Dibble; Hurst, Manny Smith, Pearson, Jennings; Rutherford, Wedgbury, Wright, Kelly (Leo Smith 21); Massanka (Boden 73), Reid. Subs not used: Preston, Marx, Roberts.