Iconic artist Andrew Logan in new flamboyant exhibition at Welshpool's Powysland Museum

THE FLAMBOYANT style of iconic artist Andrew Logan can be seen at a new exhibition at Welshpool’s Powysland Museum.

In the 1970s Andrew Logan became a key figure on the London art scene alongside David Hockney and Vivienne Westwood.

He hosted such legendary and influential events as the Alternative Miss World and the Valentine’s Day Ball when the Sex Pistols played their first gig.

It was in the 70s that radical icons such as Julie Christie, Mike Oldfield, Eric Clapton and Robert Plant made their retreat in the Welsh Marches.

Andrew Logan and partner Michael Davies visited the Marches on many occasions and in the late 1980s they decided to present Andrew’s work outside of London – in Berriew.

This unexpected, but picturesque location became the nation’s first museum dedicated to a living artist.

The Andrew Logan Museum of Sculpture opened in 1991 with a literal fanfare and Andrew wielding huge scissors to cut the ribbon!

Powysland curator, Eva Bredsdorff, who is also a museum mentor to the Andrew Logan Museum of Sculpture, said: “For years we have enjoyed a fruitful friendship with all at the museum.

“It is only natural that Powysland Museum should host an exhibition of the extraordinary and magical works of this fascinating and inspirational artist, hopefully inspiring visitors to visit the museum in Berriew when it is open during the summer months.”

The Welshpool museum’s exhibition will be on display until March 6.

Powysland Museum is open on weekdays (except Wednesday) from 11am to 1pm and from 2pm to 5pm. Weekdays (except Wednesday) 11am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm and Saturdays from 11am to 2pm.