Float like a butterfly, sting like a... Flintshire councillor

A COUNCILLOR has proved she’s a knock-out success by winning a charity bout.

Lowri Earith, a Welsh Labour councillor on Hawarden Community Council, stepped into the ring on Saturday night for a charity boxing tournament.

For the past eight weeks she had been training with other amateur fighters from different backgrounds at former world and European kickboxing champion Russ Williams’ Wrexham gym.

The tournament provided an opportunity for people with no boxing background to experience the sport, while raising cash to help beat cancer.

Competing alongside 15 other newly trained boxers at the Ultra White Collar Boxing tournament, Cllr Earith raised around £200 towards the £5,000 raised by the group overall for Cancer Research UK.

Cllr Earith won her bout against Morwenna Grey, and the mother of three said she relished the experience of competing in front of hundreds at the Brymbo Enterprise Centre on Saturday.

She said: “It was a good fight, Morwenna really brought it and it was much harder than I expected.

“All of us were there for the same reason, to raise money for a really good cause and it was a really special night for everyone involved.

“I feel good, happy to have won but annoyed it didn’t go as well as I wanted it to.

“My husband was there and so were my friends and the support from everyone has been brilliant.

“The support from all the trainers, everyone in my corner, was brilliant and it has been an amazing experience.”

She added: “I’m definitely going to keep training and would like to do another one.”

Since Cancer Research UK’s partnership with Ultra White Collar in 2013, £10 million has been raised for the charity.

Other winners were Dan Smout, Anthony Williams, George Bellis, Matthew Hillier, Luke Davies, William Whelan, Chrissy Edwards, Ryan Williams, Hannah Brockley, Gareth Stephenson, Jay Byles, Becky Evans, Jamie Edwards, Paul Dullighan, and Tom Parry.

Trainer Russ Williams said: “There was disappointment for Ian East when his opponent failed the medical so he couldn’t fight but will be on the next show in April.”

This group have raised more than £5,000 so far.

Anyone interested in the next event can join the Facebook group ‘Wrexham UWCB 14/4/18’ or contact Russ Williams by text 07814 516102 or email russ@russbox.co.uk