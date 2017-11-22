School In Focus pictures: Alexandra CP School celebrate their favourite books

Pupils at a primary school celebrated their favourite books during a week of activities.

Alexandra CP School, in Wrexham, has completed its annual National Book Week festivities, which included a visit from best-selling author Jon Blake.

Mr Blake gave a presentation which included reading from his latest book, Thimble Monkey Superstar, and also took questions from the children – who had been reading the story in the run-up to the visit.

English co-ordinator Kelly Walker told how pupils had taken part in special assemblies, looked at oral storytelling and re-enacted scenes from books using green screen technology.

Year 6 pupils also enjoyed a library visit.

The week culminated on Friday with an assembly, where pupils donned costumes depicting their favourite literary characters.

Costumes included Paddington Bear, Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz, The Cat in the Hat, a host of superheroes and characters from the ever-popular Harry Potter series.

Members staff also joined in the fun, with two dressing up as Mary Poppins and her chirpy Cockney pal, Bert.

During assembly, the youngsters talked about the events of the week.

Mrs Walker said: “It was really nice to see everybody dressed up – you could see reading through the ages.

“It was nice to see classics represented as well as modern literature.”

Mrs Walker told how the National Book Week activities tied in with the school council’s efforts to redevelop the library.

Council members are consulting their fellow pupils on decorations and furniture, as well as what books they would like to see.

l Anyone with grant funding ideas can contact the school on 01978 315 120.