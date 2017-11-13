TV star Ben Fogle added to Good Life line up

HAWARDEN-based festival The Good Life Experience has added broadcaster, author and adventurer Ben Fogle to its 2018 line up.

Recently appointed UN Patron of the Wilderness, Fogle will speak about his forthcoming book about Everest.

A spokesperson for the festival, which takes place September 14-16 next year, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Ben back to The Good Life Experience in 2018 for the third time.

“As well as presenting numerous hit TV programmes, Ben has rowed the Atlantic Ocean, crossed Antarctica on foot, run across the Sahara and crossed the Empty Quarter on camel.

“He has published a number of best-selling books including Land Rover: The Story of the Car that Conquered the World and Labrador: The Story of the World's Favourite Dog and Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild is now in its sixth series, and is highly recommended viewing.”

