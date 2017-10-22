Popular Hafren shows selling out

WITH the autumn season in full swing popular shows at Newtown’s Hafren theatre are already selling out well into the new year.

All tickets for comedian Sarah Millican’s "Control Enthusiast” tour date on February 6 have already totally sold out.

It was also “house full” for pop sensation Lulu’s concert there last Saturday and other shows close to selling out include the return of George Hinchcliffe’s Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain on Friday, November 10; and the legendary Ken Dodd Happiness Show on Saturday, January 20.

Newtown Musical Theatre Company are concluding their run of "Sister Act” this weekend; and another busy week at the venue will see dance, film, music and theatre all included.

It starts on Tuesday, October 24, with dancer and choreographer Gwyn Emberton from Montgomery returning with his award winning Welsh contemporary dance company Gwyn Emberton Dance to present “Raft”.

The show is unusual in that it incorporates local dancers at each venue to help explore the experiences of refugees and challenging audiences on how it might feel to live far away from home, in a land that they do not recognise, hearing a language they do not understand.

Work on “Raft” began after the summer of 2015, when the refugee crisis in Europe and the Middle East became increasingly worrying and heart-breaking, and when the situation in Calais had become more and more volatile and political.

The language used by governments and the media, and the words used in comments section on news articles that described the people who were fleeing war or poverty, and leaving their families, homes and identities, had become vitriolic and dehumanising.

“Raft” takes these potent sentiments and other seemingly inoffensive words used to talk about refugees and migrants, such as ‘swarm’, ‘bloody foreigner’ and ‘migrants’, to challenge what would happen if it was the other way around and it was us or our families who were the ‘others’.

The company is bringing together Cardiff based sound artist Siôn Orgon who has created a searing new soundtrack for “Raft”, lighting designer Aideen Malone (Bristol Old Vic/National Theatre) whose exquisite lighting designs will combine with the set designed by designer Becky Davies.

At 1.30pm on Wednesday, October 25, there is a screening of the film “Hidden Figures”, the incredible untold true story of three brilliant African-American women working at NASA, who served as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history to launch of the first American astronaut John Glenn into orbit.

There’s classical music live on Thursday night, October 27, with the return of Sinfonia Cymru.

The innovative young Sinfonia will be joined by Young Classical Artists Trust artist Michael Petrov who has appeared as cello soloist with many orchestras.

Relaxing for the listener, but technically intricate and challenging, Haydn’s Cello Concerto No. 2 in D major is a soothing and lyrical work by a master of string music.

Schubert’s Symphony No. 5 in B-flat major is a joyful addition to this elegant programme, which also includes Haydn’s Symphony No. 85 in B-flat major, a favourite of Marie Antoinette’s, and Bartok’s Divertimento for Strings.

Next Friday, October 27, Fisher Stevens features in Europe’s leading Neil Diamond show “Beautiful Noise” charting the story of Neil’s fantastic career from hits like “I’m a Believer” to “Sweet Caroline” and beyond.

Richard Bean’s deliciously funny smash hit comedy “One Man, Two Guvnors” is brought to the Hafren in a brand new version from BlackRAT Productions on Saturday night, October 28; and the week ends with the World ranked number one brass band The Cory Band in a Sunday afternoon concert on October 29.

For all ticket availability contact the box office on 01686 614555 or visit the website at www.thehafren.co.uk