Mutts put their best paw forward for RSPCA centre with sponsored six-mile Strutt

Dogs and their owners took a six-mile sponsored Mutt Strutt in Llandudno on Sunday and raised more than £350 for North Wales' RSPCA Bryn-y-Maen Animal Centre.

In total, 18 people took their dogs on a walk around the Great Orme. The event has already raised £350 for the centre, with donations still coming in.

The funds support the centre's work in helping, and re-homing, animals rescued from cruelty and neglect.

Dozens of animals based at the centre continue to hope for new owners, and one of those, Noah, a one-year-old foxhound, joined the walkers on the weekend for the event.

Chris Butler, from the centre, said: “It was fantastic to see a strong contingent of dogs, and their owners, enjoying the Mutt Strutt.

“The funds we raise are vital in helping us support and rehome animals like foxhound Noah, who is looking for a new forever home.

“The centre rehomed 453 animals last year, and it is the kindness of RSPCA supporters which helps us to do this work. We'll be organising another Mutt Strutt for the spring, and we'd love to see dog lovers from across North Wales join us, have fun and raise money.”

Foxhound Noah is a playful dog, seeking a loving new home, with an owner who can keep him stimulated. Anyone interested in re-homing Noah, or any other animal at the Centre, can pop-by the Centre, or contact 0300 123 0745.