Megaslam Wrestling stars to rumble in Colwyn Bay during Live and Loaded 2017

THE stars of Megaslam Wrestling are set to rumble into town.

Colwyn Leisure Centre will play host to Live and Loaded 2017 as the promotion bring its show to North Wales for the first time.

Megaslam owner Brad Taylor said: “It’s great to see wrestling becoming more popular in the UK.

”There really is nothing quite like the atmosphere of a family wrestling show.”

“And very few promoters run more shows than Megaslam Wrestling.”’

Taylor, 25, threw his hat into the promotional ring in 2009 with a small show in Rotherham.

He was a competitor himself but retired in 2014 to focus on promoting.

Since then the company has presented more than 1,000 shows across the country and often features some of the most recognisable names in world wrestling.

Stars announced so far include Megaslam shampion Robbie Mckenzie, who claims he is ‘Simply The Best’; Leeds ‘Grafter’ David Graves; Merseysider and fans’ favourite Danny Hudson; ‘Pound 4 Pound Best’ C J Banks; Cumbria’s Rick Marcus; and fivemore top combatants.

Taylor is promising two hours of family entertainment, including a Megaslam British Championship title match, three undercard bouts and a special ‘Rumble Rampage’ main event at the promotion on October 1 at 2.30pm.

Tickets are limited and are priced £12 for adults and £10 for children, with a family ticket for four people at £36.

Bookings can be made by visiting at megaslam.co.uk