Beaming children enjoy magic show event at Rhyl's Botanical Gardens

SMILES and laughter were conjured up during a magic event to celebrate a society’s 75th anniversary.

It took place at Rhyl’s Botanical Gardens and was hosted by the North Wales Magic Circle (NWMC).

As well as puppets and entertainers, there were also bubbles galore.

The circle also held its annual children’s entertainer competition and Mr Magico – real name Eddie Hughes – was crowned the winner.

Janet Newman-Carty, president-elect and secretary of the NWMC, said: “The afternoon went really well. The botanical gardens put up a marquee and we managed to get everyone under cover.

”We were really happy with the amount of visitors. There was a good turnout.

“Everyone enjoyed what was offer, including Punch and Judy, balloon models, bubbles and the competition.

“Mr Magico was a deserving winner. He is very traditional in is craft.”

This was a free event. Money was raised for three children’s charities including Happy Faces, ‎Tŷ Gobaith and Chernobyl Children.