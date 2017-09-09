Got a mucky pup? Dog groomers in Wrexham taking part in Guinness World Record attempt

A groomers will be attempting to break a world record this month and they are calling out to pets and their owners to take part.

The Groom Room at Pets at Home in Wrexham is recruiting local dogs to help them take part in a Guinness World Record attempt, all whilst raising money to help re-home pets across the UK.

On Saturday, September 16, from 8am-8pm, Wrexham’s Groom Room, along with 84 other salons in Northern England and Scotland, will compete to beat the current Guinness World Record of 5,000 dogs washed in a 12-hour period across multiple locations.

In order to scrub away the current record, the Groom Room is aiming to wash more than 5,000 dogs in the 12 hours.

Wrexham’s branch of the Pets at Home groomers is searching for hundreds of dog owners to book their dogs into the salon for a £5 wash and dry, with all proceeds going to animal rescue charity, Support Adoption For Pets.

Due to the time frame, the salon is specifically looking for short haired, smooth coated dog breeds and dogs may not be 100 per cent dry when owners take them away.

Debbie Jackson, salon manager at Wrexham’s Groom Room said: “We’re really excited to take part in this Guinness World Record attempt, and with all the proceeds going towards helping homeless pets, it really makes the whole thing worthwhile.

“In order to reach our fundraising target and beat the record, we need to roll our sleeves up and wash 240 mucky pups in six minute time slots. It really is a challenge but we’d love for local dog owners to help us scrub up and reach both of our goals.”

The in-store Vets4Pets practice will also be fundraising for Support Adoption For Pets on

the day, in addition to offering free weight and microchip

checks for pets.

l To book a dog in for a £5

wash and dry and take part in

the Guinness World Record attempt, visit www.petsathome.com/shop/en

/pets/in-store-services/new-groom-room/groom-room-locations, and contact your nearest salon.