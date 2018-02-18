Optimism growing with interest in Wrexham town centre's empty shops

AN OFFER on a vacant town centre retail unit is a positive sign for Wrexham, business leaders have said.

The unit – 10 Hope Street, which is next to New Look – is advertised to let for a rent of £27,500 per year with property firm Bolton Birch.

According to the company, the unit is now under offer.

It comes after property firm Legat Owen confirmed two retail units in Regent Street – 21 and 23 – were under offer at the end of last year.

The unit was previously occupied by Greenwoods until its closure in January 2015.

Alex Jones, chairman of Wrexham Town Centre Forum, told the Leader: “There are going to be a lot of positive things happening over the next few months with the properties that are under offer, Ty Pawb opening and Henblas Square – I think we need to get behind everything now.

“Hopefully the next six to 12 months will being some exciting things for Wrexham.

“Lets hope that what goes in the units is a quality retail offering, because what we need to do is encourage people to come and spend a day here, not just to use the town centre as a convenience to come in and out.

“To do that we don’t just want one type of shop, we need a good range.”

Sam Regan, chairman of the town centre forum steering group, said: “The beginning of the year has been incredible with the amount of enquiries that are going through private agents – it is all very positive and we just need to convert these into hard sales.

“We’ve got Techniquest on board now at Henblas Square and the other big unit is still going through legal but after that it should all start to come together with the smaller units.

“It shows confidence that the town is growing. We need to encourage people to stay and shop in Wrexham – I think we need more mid to high level retail shops in the town.”

Mr Regan said the latest footfall figures presented to Wrexham Town Centre Forum were also very encouraging.

According to the data, town centre footfall was up by more than 24 per cent in December on the previous year and January saw an increase of almost 17 per cent year-on-year.