Woman struck by vehicle in Chirk while walking dog left with serious injuries

Mon Feb 12, 2018
Reporter:
Jonathan Grieve
Monday 12 February 2018 12:15
North Wales Police appeal after Chirk crash leaves woman seriously injured and dog killed
Email:
jonathan.grieve@nwn.co.uk
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on
Characters left: 1500
Related
Ableworld sell Mobility Products and Mobility Aids online and Instore and we give the best advice on all Mobility Products and Mobility Aids in the UK.
Quality workmanship at affordable prices Free Estimates Interior and Exterior work
Home
Follow us
© 2017 NWN Media Limited
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on