Bus driver from Wrexham jailed for more than seven years for sexually assaulting young woman

A Wrexham man convicted of sexually assaulting a young woman, leaving her feeling dirty and suffering nightmares, has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years.

Robert Mayhew, 47, of Poyser Street, who worked as a bus driver, was told by a judge at Mold Crown Court that his behaviour “beggars belief”.

Judge Rhys Rowlands said: ”She had no interest in you sexually, nor did she give you any reason to believe she wanted such sexual contact.

“The victim has been badly affected by her ordeal. She was placed in a dreadful situation.

“She feels dirty as a result of what you did to her that night and she suffers nightmares.”

Mayhew, who was found guilty of sexual assault at Caernarfon Crown Court last month, must register as a sex offender indefinitely and restraining orders were also made.

Mark Connor, defending, said Mayhew denied the offences but he said of the defendant: “This is his first taste of custody.

“He does have insight into the upset and devastation he has caused. This wasn’t planned.

“The defendant took advantage of a situation for his own sexual gratification.”

Judge Rowlands told Mayhew, who appeared in court on a video link from jail, that he had assaulted the victim in a bedroom in various ways.

“It’s quite clear you have very little by way of real remorse or any real understanding of the harm you caused the victim who is still trying to come to terms with what you did to her.”