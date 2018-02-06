Driver killed and female passenger fighting for life after car crashes with HGV on A548 Sealand Road

A motorist has died and a woman left seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision.

North Wales Police are appealing for witnesses after the male driver of a Renault Megane was killed following a collision with a heavy goods vehicle on the A548 Sealand Road, between Western Avenue and Welsh Road near Drome Corner, just before midday.

A female passenger was airlifted to hospital with serious life threatening injuries.

The road is to remain closed for several hours and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Sgt Emlyn Hughes, of North Wales Police's road policing unit, said: “I am keen to hear from anyone who may have been travelling along the road at the time and who witnessed the collision.”

Police Family Liaison officers are with the family and the coroner has been informed.

A Welsh Ambulance spokesman told the Leader: “We were called at approximately 12pm this afternoon to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a lorry on Sealand Road, Sealand.

“Two Wales Air Ambulances, two paramedics in rapid response vehicles and a crew in an emergency ambulance attended the scene.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call the Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting reference W014858.