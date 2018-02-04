Plans for 44 new affordable homes in Holywell set for approval

PLANS for more than 40 new town homes look set to be approved.

Flintshire Council’s planning committee will meet to discuss the building of 44 houses, new access and the provision of a play area/open space on land to the west of Brignant, Halkyn Road, Holywell.

The site benefits from already having planning permission for 45 dwellings. This application proposes amendments to the scheme to reduce site excavations and retaining features.

All 44 of the houses would be affordable and managed by Wales and West Housing. This is a change from the previous application which provided a mix of affordable and market housing.

Planning chiefs have recommended members approve the plans, subject to concerns from Welsh Water about potential foul flows being dealt with under Grampian conditions.

The planning committee will make a decision on the proposals at their meeting on Wednesday.