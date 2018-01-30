Staff face redundancy as bosses at fire-hit hotel in Garden City consider rebuild

A hotel that was destroyed by fire just before Christmas could be rebuilt.

Downing LLP, owners of the Gateway to Wales hotel in Garden City, said quotes were being sought on potential costs of a full rebuild at the location gutted by a blaze on December 18.

A consultation period has also begun with around 25 hotel staff regarding redundancy as “there is no prospect of the hotel reopening any time soon” according to Downing partner Jonathan Boss.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that investigators had concluded their findings four weeks on from the inferno at The Gateway to Wales hotel in Garden City, near Sealand.

A spokesman told the Leader that the most probable cause was an electrical issue.

About 60 firefighters tackled the inferno that destroyed the hotel on Welsh Road last month.

Guests at the hotel said they had lost everything in the blaze that took hold just before 4.30am, damaging 80 per cent of the ground floor.

A total of seven fire crews, one from Flint, Mold, Buckley, Wrexham and Chester, and two from Deeside, together with two aerial ladder platforms from Wrexham and Chester, turned out to the incident.

All 47 guests and staff at the hotel were accounted for and evacuated to Deeside Leisure Centre in Queensferry, along with residents in nearby homes.

The hotel is understood to have about 40 rooms and suffered severe damage to the roof at the front and rear of the building.

Mr Boss told the Leader a final decision wouldn't be made until full costings had been obtained.

He said: “It is correct that staff are currently in a consultation period regarding redundancy, as there is no prospect of the hotel reopening any time soon.

“We are currently seeking quotes from building companies regarding the cost of rebuilding the hotel, and no decisions will be made until we understand the costs.”

It is expected that any potential building work is at least “eight to 12 months” away.