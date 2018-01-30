Bowlers help raise funds for Deeside pal's life-saving surgery

A bowls society from Flintshire has raised thousands to help a popular member undergo life-saving surgery.

Andy Jones, 44, of Pentre, Deeside has been living with a severe brain tumour – grade two Astrocytoma – for eight years. Since his diagnosis in 2010 Andy has undergone brain surgery and radiotherapy.

Following these operations Andy suffered with chronic fatigue, memory loss, headaches, hearing loss and anxiety, and it has now affected his peripheral vision.

In December 2016, Andy and his wife Nicola, 45, were told the heart-breaking news that the tumour had changed to a Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM4), the most common high grade primary brain tumour in adults.

The Jones family have asked people to support a crowdfunding page to help raise £30,000 for treatment not available on the NHS.

To support Andy, who has been a keen bowls player for many years, Flintshire Indoor Bowling Club held a charity bowling match at the Jade Jones Pavillion, in Flint.

Club secretary Bob Dolby, of Flint, said the game went very well: “Fifty members played in the ladies v men tournament. The ladies won the match, but the fundraising won the day.

“We are grateful to the Pavillion who gave the rinks and space to us for free hire, and we thank everyone else for coming along.”

Each participant contributed £5 to Andy’s crowdfunding pot, and with “a number of events since the beginning of January,” according to Bob, £2,000 has now been raised from the bowling community alone.

He said: “After the tournament we handed a cheque over of £1,900 which was an accumulation of all the fundraisers – it was a collective effort.

“We have had a lot of raffles, cake sales, tombolas, which brings a lump of money.

“Those who play indoor play out in the summer, so we are all one big bowls family really. Flint Crown Green Bowling Club heard about it and handed a cheque of £100 to Andy’s fund.

“I have known Andy for many years, outside of bowling too, and I hope this fundraising helps.”

To donate to the cause, visit the crowdfunding page online at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/andy-jones-fightinggbm4