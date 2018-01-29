Snowdon trek fundraiser to support Wrexham and Flintshire children at hospices

A trek to the summit of Snowdon is set to raise thousands of pounds for a charity caring for children from Flintshire and Wrexham with life-limiting conditions.

Supporters of Hope House at Oswestry and Ty Gobaith children’s hospice in the Conwy Valley will make the trek on July 1.

The two hospices provide care and support to life-limited children, young people and their families from Flintshire, Wrexham, Shropshire, Cheshire, North and Mid Wales.

Among those backing the event is Katherine Price from Bagillt, whose four-year-old son Corey regularly stays at Ty Gobaith.

Mrs Price said: “Corey has Dravet Syndrome, a type of epilepsy. He has been coming to Ty Gobaith for respite care for some time now and he really loves it.

“For us, it’s a safe space, where we know that he is loved and looked after properly, so my husband Mark and I can have a few hours off. We know that no matter what happens, such as Corey needing medical care while having seizures, he is with people that he loves and who will ensure he has the best possible care.

“We are very grateful to everybody who has signed up to do the walk and would encourage others to think about doing it and so enable Hope House and Ty Gobaith to continue to help and support families such as ours.”

Organisers of the event are hoping to recruit around 300 walkers to raise at least £30,000, to help towards the running costs of the charity – it needs £6.3 million every year to keep the two hospices open.

Each walker, who has to pledge to rase £100 each, will be provided with a free t-shirt, supplied by merchandising company Sional, which will be sending its own team to the top of Snowdon to help with the fundraising.

All those completing the nine-mile trek along the Llanberis Trail will also get a medal, plus hot soup and a roll. Experienced mountain guides will be along the route and at the check-in points to ensure everybody stays safe.

Hope House fundraiser Amanda Jones, who is working with event organisers EightPointTwo Adventure, said: “This is the first time that we have taken on a challenge such as the Snowdon Trek and I am thrilled that we are already seeing a great deal of interest from our supporters.

“The route will follow the Llanberis Trail, which is one of the most popular routes to the summit of the mountain, with breathtaking views of the Snowdonia National Park plus Anglesey and the Irish Sea in the distance.

“Obviously, there are some problems over accessibility as this is a tough trek, but we will try as hard as we can to ensure that everybody who wants to take part, can. The minimum age is 14 and anybody under 18 has to be accompanied by an adult.

“I was delighted when Sional agreed to be our headline sponsor and to supply all the branded t-shirts for free, which was a great saving for us.”

Llanfairfechan merchandising products company Sional has made Hope House Ty Gobaith its charity of the year.

Sional co-founder Sioned Jones said: “Before my husband Alan and I set up the company, I worked as a nursing assistant at Ty Gobaith along with my sister Pamela so I know what a fantastic place it is.

“I think it was the best job I ever had because it let me see how good they are to the children and their parents. It has such a happy atmosphere and is also very inspirational.

“So when we heard about the Snowdon Trek we decided that we would sponsor it by providing all the branded t-shirts for free.

“In fact, we have decided that we will be sending a Sional team to the summit of Snowdon as part of the fundraising challenge. I hope that we will see the target of £30,000 well and truly smashed by all those taking part.”

It costs £20 to register for the event, and each walker has to raise at least £100. Check-in on July 1 starts at 7.45am

For an information pack email fundraising@tygobaith.org.uk.

PICTURE: Four-year-old Corey Price from Bagillt at Ty Gobaith, with Sioned Jones of Sional Merchandising, which is sponsoring the Snowdon Trek