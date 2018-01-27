Fundraisers hoping to get the ball rolling in support of Wrexham Maelor's children's ward

charity ball organisers hope to use the success of a BBC Wales documentary to raise funds for Wrexham Maelor hospital’s children’s ward.

Following the success of the recent BBC Wales documentary series – which granted 24-hour access to NHS teams that look after critically ill youngsters – staff members have decided to build upon the unit’s new-found profile by organising their first charity spring ball to support patients and families cared for on the children’s unit.

The first event is to be held on Friday, March 2, at Carden Park Hotel and Golf Resort, near Farndon.

The fundraising committee for the children’s unit is made up entirely of NHS staff members who are dedicating their spare time to making this first fundraising event a huge success.

Emma Cunnah-Newell, play specialist and committee member, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the unprecedented response and kind words from the local communities following the BBC Wales documentary and hope that our charity spring ball and future fundraising events will continue to showcase a commitment to our service users.

”We are all so passionate about providing the best care for patients and their families.

”We are extremely grateful for all the fantastic support and generosity we receive from local fundraisers and feel the time is right to develop our own fundraising events and initiatives for a cause that is also very close to our hearts to benefit all of our service users.”

The charity ball evening will see guests greeted with a glass of fizz on arrival and treated to a delicious three course meal with a glass of wine while being entertained by live music, an auction and further entertainment throughout the evening – all in aid of the children’s unit.

Ticket sales – costing £45 per person – have launched to the general public and tables are still available for local dignitaries, businesses and organisations to sponsor.

Anyone interested in purchasing tickets or a table for the evening should get in touch with Emma at Emma.cunnah-newell@wales.nhs.uk or by calling 07930015759.

Anyone interested in finding out more about how they can support the hospital’s children’s unit should get in touch with Awyr Las, the North Wales NHS Charity, on 01248 384395.