Injured heron discovered in Buckley back garden may have been shot

An appeal for information has been launched by RSPCA Cymru amid fears a heron was shot in the Buckley area.

RSPCA officers were called after the lethargic heron was spotted by a member of the public in their back garden, at Brickfields in the town.

The heron was collected by the RSPCA on Friday, January 26 and taken to specialist wildlife facilities – where close inspection has led to fears the animal was shot, due to the discovery of a suspected bullet wound.

Should anyone have any information related to a heron being shot in the Buckley area, they are urged to contact the animal welfare charity.

All wild birds are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 and it is illegal - except under licence - to take, injure or kill wild birds or interfere with their nest (when in use or being built) or eggs.

Under the Wildlife and Countryside Act, the use of crossbows to kill or take birds is also prohibited. The maximum penalty, if found guilty, is six months in prison and/or a £5,000 fine.

RSPCA inspector Tim Jones said: "We’re grateful to the member of the public who reported this to us, who found a very lethargic heron in their back garden.

"I was able to access the poor bird, who is now based at specialist wildlife facilities. Sadly, on close inspection, it is feared the bird may have been shot, and treatment is on-going.

"We’re urging anyone with information related to a possible heron shooting in the Buckley area to contact our inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018. Calls are treated in confidence.”

If you wish to help RSPCA Cymru, you can donate online. The RSPCA is a charity and rely on public donations.

For more information on what to do if you find an injured wild animal, visit the RSPCA’s website.