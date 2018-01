POLICE are investigating after a man was assaulted and his van stolen.

Just before 2.30pm officers in Flint responded to reports a man had been assaulted in Hazel Court by two other men and his Openreach works van was stolen.

The van was stopped in Halkyn Road and one man was arrested there, and another man was arrested nearby.

No one else is being sought in connection with the incident but witnesses are asked to contact police by phoning 101.