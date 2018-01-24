Police want to trace man who may have seen suspects connected to distraction burglary in Caergwrle

By David Humphreys

Police want to speak to a man who is thought to have seen suspects connected to a burglary at an elderly couple's home.

South Flintshire Policing Team has issued an appeal to track down a man seen on CCTV who is thought to have walked past two men suspected of distracting an elderly couple at their home on Hawarden Road, Caergwrle, before stealing property.

Footage obtained by North Wales Police has identified a man walking down Hawarden Road at around 9.05pm on Monday, directly past the victims' address, around 20 to 30 minutes after the burglary.

As he does so, two men – dressed all in black and suspected to be involved – are across the road and look towards him.

Police have confirmed that the man they are attempting to reach is not considered to be a suspect.

At some time between 8.30pm and 8.45pm on January 22, three persons entered the elderly couple's house saying they had lost their kitten.

They then searched the house, having hidden their faces, and stole bank cards, driving licences and a quantity of cigarettes.

It is believed the trio left in a car and headed in the direction of Wrexham.

The victims were unharmed but left traumatised by the “callous” burglary, according to Sgt Mavis Evans, South Flintshire Policing Team.

Police remain keen to hear from anyone who either lives in the area or was in the area at the time and has any further CCTV or dash-cam footage which may contain images of the offenders or vehicle.

To alleviate further concerns within the community, further officers will be on patrol around Caergwrle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101, quoting reference number RC18008146.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers Wales on 0800 555 111.