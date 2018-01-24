Masked thieves burgle home in Wrexham

Police are searching for four masked thieves after a burglary.

An appeal for information has been launched after four people wearing face masks, scarves and dark clothing burgled a house on The Homestead estate in Wrexham.

The thieves broke into the property at about 7pm yesterday and ransacked it, leaving the house in disarray.

PC Thomas Hough, of North Wales Police, tweeted: “Burglary tonight at The Homestead estate, just off Bersham Road.

”At approx: 19.00hrs, 4 unknown persons gained entry to a property, untidy search carried out. Any witnesses at the above time call 101 and quote W008596.

”Persons were wearing face masks/scarfs and dark clothing, trainers also. Anybody in that area is asked to call 101 as soon as possible, all information treated as confidential.”