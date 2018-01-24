'I'll be left penniless' – Mum of schoolgirl with life-limiting condition fears changes to mortgage support payments

THE mother of a schoolgirl with a life-limiting condition fears changes to mortgage support payments may leave her in limbo.

Debbie Jones and her 12-year-old daughter Millie Williams live at their home in Hillsdown Close, Connah’s Quay.

The property has been specially adapted over the years to help Millie who has the incurable brain disease lissencephaly. It has left her unable to walk or talk.

In 2015 the community rallied together to raise money for a hydrotherapy spa at their home, but Debbie says she fears changes to Support for Mortgage Interest (SMI) payments from the government in April will leave her with a huge loan to pay back should she need to sell up.

Single mum Ms Jones says having to pay back the loan will deprive her of the means to pay a deposit and first month’s rent somewhere else, so she is going to refuse it – but it means without that money she will struggle to meet her next mortgage payment and the house could be repossessed leaving them at the mercy of social services.

She said: “Our home is mortgaged, interest only, and as I’m Millie’s full-time carer I get help from the government with payments on the interest portion of the mortgage.

“I had a leaflet last week to say that they are doing away with the SMI payment. From April 5 they will stop that help for people like me and it will be replaced with payments in the form of a loan – which we have to pay back.

“You can pay it back by selling your house and anything you make you give back – but this house has been specially adapted and the only way I’d consider moving is if Millie reached end of life.

“I don’t think my house would sell quickly because it has been specially adapted for Millie.

“If we had to move we would then have to hand ourselves to social services to be re-housed, and they would have to spend money adapting it.

“I don’t think there is much equity in my house but I was hoping any I had could be used to pay the mortgage off and put towards a deposit and rent somewhere else.

“But taking this loan would mean it is not an option for me. I’d have nothing left so I’ve told them I’m refusing it.”

She added: “Millie’s care is 24/7, I can’t go to work because she needs taking to and from school and has a number of appointments every week.

“The hydrotherapy pool we got two years ago has made a massive difference. Millie has become a different person, healthier, more relaxed, happier.

“Everyone was so supportive raising the money and it would break my heart if we had to do it all again.

“The ideal solution would be if there was a property developer out there who would be prepared to buy my home and rent it back to me.

“But unless that happens, I’ll be in the hands of social services if my home is repossessed and they will have to spend thousands on adapting a property for Millie.”

A spokesman for the Department for Work and Pensions said the SMI loan is only repayable after the property has been sold, and from proceeds after the outstanding mortgate is paid off.

If there are insufficent funds to repay the loan, the DWP will write it off.

She said: “This change continues to provide a safety net to help people stay in their homes and avoid repossession.

”Over time, someone’s house is likely to increase in value, so it’s reasonable that anyone who has received financial help towards their mortgage should be asked to pay that back if there is available equity when the property is sold.”