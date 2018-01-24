Congestion clears after lorry crash on A5 near Gledrid

CONGESTION has now cleared following a crash in which a lorry overturned and spilled its load near Gledrid.

Traffic Wales reported that the A5 in both directions (Halton A483 to Chirk Gledrid) was closed just before 1am this morning.

Local diversions were put in place earlier but Traffic Wales advised at about 8.10am that the A5 southbound had been cleared.

Traffic Wales confirmed just after 1pm that the congestion had cleared on the A5.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police told the Leader: “We were called to the A5 Gobowen to Gledrid roundabout just before 9.30pm yesterday following a report that a lorry had overturned and spilled its load, including cheese.

”The fire service also attended the scene and highways are aware.”

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called by the police just after 9.30pm (yesterday) to Gledrid roundabout on the A5 to reports of a lorry which had overturned believed to be carrying cheese.

"The driver managed to self-extricate from the cab.

"One ambulance attended and assessed the patient who had suffered minor injuries and didn't require any hospital treatment.”