Parking charges at Wrexham country park 'would be a cash cow'

PLANS to introduce charges for car parking at a country park are a ‘cash cow’ for council bosses, a frustrated community leader has said.

The Leader reported earlier this month that parking fees set to be introduced by Wrexham Council at Alyn Waters sparked concerns that youngsters could drop out of Llay United YFC, as 11 of the club’s 16 junior teams play and train at pitches in the park.

Speaking of the other children’s play facilities at Alyn Waters, Cllr Dave Adams, who is also club secretary at Llay YFC, told a meeting of Llay Community Council: “For me this is just a cash cow – we pay for that playground and I don’t think we should allow it.

“If they want to take over it, let them.

“It would save us £4,000 a year and we can invest that in a proper playground for the kids.”

Speaking of the impact on the football club, he said there had been ‘zero consultation’ over the planned move and that the charges would affect children who wanted to exercise and enjoy sport.

Cllr John O’Keefe said: “They want to stop our football club but they want us to carry on funding the amenities there like the swings and roundabout.

“Why should we pay for that and when we want to take our children we have to pay to go on our own equipment? Let Wrexham Council pay for it.”

Responding to the concerns over Llay YFC earlier this month, lead member for environment and transport Cllr David Bithell said the area used by Llay YFC “is not a marked out football pitch but is public open space” and that until recently the council was not aware it was being used for regular training purposes.

He also said a football pitch at Shone’s Lane in the village could be considered by the club for future training uses – but Cllr Bryan Apsley, chairman of the community council, said he didn’t agree at all.

Cllr Apsley told the meeting: “For Cllr Bithell to say they could all play in Shone’s Lane – he doesn’t have a clue – 220 children and they are all going to play at Shones Lane on one football pitch? What cloud is he living on?”

Cllr Rob Walsh said: “For Llay United to be driven out is a disgrace.

“I think we need to look at options to keep Llay United in the village. Just to offer them pitches elsewhere is not good enough in my view.”

Reading an excerpt from a letter sent in by a resident, community council vice-chairman Cllr Dennis Owen told the meeting: “The charge if implemented would be outrageous and would affect all aspects of community life, discriminating against those who require transport to enjoy the facility.”

l Concerns were also raised about the impact the charges could have on nearby streets as well as the consultation process and management of the car park.

Cllr Dave Adams said: “I am worried that the consultation hasn’t even started yet and that it is just going to focus on the legal side of parking and not the community.”

Cllr Rob Walsh said: “Dave mentioned the consultation and he is right – I think it is vital we know when that is. When it does come in, raise your concerns.”

Speaking of the impact on nearby streets, Cllr Walsh added: “Are we going to be having people parking on the main road, Pentre Street, Watts Dyke and the cemetery car park? It is going to be a disaster for Llay.

“If this goes into the budget I won’t be supporting it. I will be voting against it and I’m sure many others will be.”

Cllr Dennis Owen added: “If they did put machines there who would come along to empty them? It would have to be done every day otherwise the money would be gone by the next morning.

“Also, who would go along during the day to make sure the cars have a ticket on their windscreens? It all costs.”

Cllr Sharon Roberts agreed, adding: “They will have to put signs up as well – they are going to be losing more money than they make.”

Cllr Wynn Austin told the meeting: “To my mind, Wrexham Council don’t learn from their mistakes.

“They have already destroyed the centre of Wrexham by charging for parking and they are going to do it again in the rural areas.”

A Wrexham Council spokesman confirmed the consultation over the charges will begin at the end of January.