EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a two vehicle crash in Wrexham.

The Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed a call was received just before 5.50pm today reporting a collision on the junction of Ruthin Road and Bradley Road in the town.

An ambulance spokesman said: “A rapid response vehicle and an ambulance were sent to scene. A patient was transported to Wrexham Maelor Hospital with injuries believed to be non-life threatening."

A spokesman for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service told the Leader two crews from Wrexham attended and remain at the scene.

North Wales Police are also still in attendance at the scene.