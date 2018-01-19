Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoy a taste of Wales made in Wrexham

A bakery has been flooded with enquiries from America after Meghan Markle raved about their Welsh Cakes – and Prince Harry revealed he puts Marmite on his crumpets.

Ms Markle sampled the Welsh griddle cakes made by the Village Bakery during a high-profile visit to Cardiff when she wowed the crowds with her royal fiancé.

The US actress liked them so much she asked if she could have some to take home with her.

The traditional delicacies made with Welsh butter are sold across the UK, and as far afield as Hong Kong and Singapore.

According to the Wrexham-based family firm, they have now received half a dozen calls from retailers in the States interested in stocking the award-winning Welsh Cakes.

In Cardiff, Prince Harry and Meghan were also given traditional Welsh lovespoons, listened to a Welsh love song and a Welsh poem, as well as the Welsh choir Only Boys Aloud.

The spent half an hour chatting to well-wishers outside a rainy Cardiff Castle, before taking a further 90 minutes exploring inside.

Their visit concluded with a Taste of Wales experience, where Harry and Ms Markle were able to enjoy slices of Welsh cheese and of course, Welsh cakes.

Ms Markle showcased Welsh manufacturing, by wearing trousers by Hiut Denim, made in Cardigan, Ceredigion.

The US actress proclaimed the Village Bakery’s traditional Welsh cake “very good” after tasting one made.

“Very good,” she said. “Wow, it’s great.”

The happy couple were served by Thomas Kellaway from the Village Bakery.

Thomas, 25, said: “I was a bit nervous about the idea of meeting them but they were lovely and made you feel at ease immediately.

“They were absolutely delightful and so obviously in love. The chemistry between them was plain to see, they just sparked off each other.

“They sauntered into the room and were very relaxed and easy going. They made time for everybody and were a good laugh.

“She introduced herself as Meghan and said it was her first Welsh Cake.

“She asked if the Village Bakery was a family owned company and was impressed when I said it was and that it had been going for more than 80 years.

“Meghan then asked if she could take some Welsh Cakes home with her and they were included in a hamper of Welsh produce that they were given.

“One of the funniest parts of the conversation came when Prince Harry revealed that he likes Marmite on his crumpets which are another signature product of ours.

“Our crumpets are very versatile but I’ve never heard of that particular combination before. But I’m certainly going to give it a try. It could become a new craze.”

The Village Bakery are no strangers to royal praise.

Prince Harry’s father, the Prince of Wales became The Prince of Welsh Cakes when he visited the Village Bakery in 2015.

His Royal Highness, accompanied by The Duchess of Cornwall, officially opened their £4 million Baking Academy and Innovation Centre built on the Wrexham Industrial Estate.

During a tour of the bakery the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall were invited to flip the Welsh Cakes, which they both did with great aplomb.

Before unveiling a bi-lingual plaque to mark the official opening, His Royal Highness said: “The fact that you sell now in so many different parts of the world is a huge tribute, I think, to this remarkable Welsh company and all its devoted, as I can see, dedicated workforce.”

Village Bakery managing director Robin Jones said: “We are absolutely thrilled that the Welsh Cakes were such a big hit with Meghan and Prince Harry.

“The visit to Cardiff attracted international exposure and the pictures of Meghan eating one has been beamed around the world.

“It’s already caused a huge amount of interest in our Welsh Cakes and we’ve had calls from around half a dozen retailers in the States who are looking to stock them.

”Meghan and Prince Harry’s stellar status is amazing but more importantly they are a genuinely lovely couple.

“We would love to welcome them to the Village Bakery any time. If they do, we’ll be happy to let them have some more Welsh Cakes and some crumpets.”