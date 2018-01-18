High winds have caused disruption on the railways around Wrexham and Chester

High winds have caused disruption on the area’s railways.

National Rail has reported that barriers at a level crossing between Wrexham and Chester were damaged overnight by winds, affecting services between Chester and Shrewsbury via Wrexham.

An online statement said: “Although some lines have reopened, trains continue to be cancelled or diverted.

“Replacement road transport is in place between Chester and Shrewsbury operated by Pats Coaches.”

There is also an obstruction on the track between Wrexham General and Bidston, blocking all lines.

The National Rail website said: “Trains are currently unable to run between these stations.

“A limited replacement bus service is running between Wrexham General and Bidston, operated by Pats Coaches.

“This service will only run every two hours. Customers are advised not to travel on this route unless it is absolutely necessary.”

The disruption to services is expected to last until at least 2pm.

For more information visit www.nationalrail.co.uk.