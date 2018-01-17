Family of 'kind and gentle' teenager left with life-threatening injuries after Aberystwyth attack are overwhelmed by support

The family of a 'kind and gentle' teenager left with life-threatening injuries after a serious assault in Aberystwyth have been overwhelmed with messages of support.

University student Ifan Richards Owens, 19, is in critical condition following the attack on High Street at around 2.20am in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Four men, aged 25, 23, 20 and 19, have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and remain in police custody at this time.

In a statement released by Dyfed-Powys Police, Ifan's family said: "Ifan is a kind and gentle person and we have been overwhelmed with messages of support from family, friends, as well as Ifan’s school friends, teachers, university friends, and sports teams, who are all sending their best wishes for Ifan, who is desperately ill following this incident in Aberystwyth.

“Ifan’s only choice for university was Aberystwyth. He had no interest in any other university and absolutely loves the town.

"He plays football and rugby for the Geltaidd Football and Rugby Clubs and is enjoying his second year studying Criminology at Aberystwyth University.”

DCI Anthony Evans, Dyfed-Powys Police, said: “The investigation in to the events leading to Mr Owens’ injuries, leaving him in hospital in a critical condition, is ongoing and we continue to appeal for witnesses.

"We know a man administered first aid to Mr Owens before emergency services arrived, and we are continuing the appeal for him to come forward as he could give us information important to the case."

Anyone with information or any witnesses to the incident is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 402 of January 14.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.