Police investigating after cash taken from store in Oakenholt

A quantity of cash was taken from the safe of a convenience store during trading hours.

Three men walked in to the Jones Spar store on Chester Road, Oakenholt, Flint and took cash from the safe at 5.30pm yesterday.

A spokesman for North Wales Police confirmed the three men walked in to the store via the main entrance and gained access to the staff room via an unlocked door.

They took a quantity of cash before leaving the store. No force was used.

North Wales Police CID are currently investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number W004601.